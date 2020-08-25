Accidents 25.8.2020 08:57 am

Six children injured in ‘hijacking’ getaway in KZN

News24 Wire
Six children injured in ‘hijacking’ getaway in KZN

Six kids run over by hijackers in Emaplanzini, Inanda. Image: Arrive Alive

The driver lost control of the hijacked vehicle, ran over six children who were standing on the side of the road before plummeting down a steep embankment.

Six children were run over by alleged hijackers who were attempting to make a getaway from first responders in Emaplanzini, Inanda, on Monday.

At 6.07pm, the tracking device on a 2013 silver Ford Figo Ambiente that was hijacked in Parlock in Newlands was activated and emitting signals in the Inanda area.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa, Tracker and the Inanda police began honing in on the signal.

The hijacked vehicle sped off when the occupants noticed a Tracker vehicle approaching them.

The driver lost control of the hijacked vehicle, ran over six children who were standing on the side of the road before plummeting down a steep embankment.

The vehicle landed on its side and was wedged between two houses. The occupants managed to get out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The children were rushed to hospital.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
KZN man arrested after fatal stabbing over booze 23.8.2020
Four killed, two critically injured in taxi head-on collision 19.8.2020
Suspects arrested after off-duty policeman run over in KZN 17.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Financial carnage: Lockdown devastation in numbers

Politics Claims on Ace Magashule ‘fake news’, says ANC

Business News Government says it has received ’10 offers to buy SAA’

World Berlin hospital says Navalny tests ‘indicate poisoning’

Politics Zandile Gumede ‘allocated’ to Cogta portfolio committee – ANC


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition