Accidents 25.8.2020 07:39 am

Mpumalanga records 48 crashes including nine fatalities over the weekend

News24 Wire
Mpumalanga records 48 crashes including nine fatalities over the weekend

Judge Eberhard Bertelsmann described Rabs as an agency that ‘would be saddled with a cursed inheritance that would doom it to fail virtually immediately’ – five years ago. Image: iStock

Most of the crashes took place at night.

Mpumalanga recorded 48 crashes over the weekend, which resulted in nine fatalities, 54 serious injuries and 46 slight injuries.

Most of the crashes took place at night.

Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Gabisile Shabalala said the high number of crashes occurred over the first weekend after the country was placed on Alert Level 2 of the lockdown.

Shabalala said the police would arrest all those who did not adhere to lockdown regulations, adding the crashes indicated people were still not adhering to it.

“Despite the easing of the measures, communities need to be cautioned that the virus is still there, therefore they need to continue adhering to the regulations.

“The easing of the lockdown was done to open up the economy but it does not the mean people can do as they please.

“Many lives are lost due to negligence and violation of rules. As much as we try not to lose many lives through Covid-19, we should not add into these numbers with road crashes.

“That is why the police must arrest those who are found drinking in public, those who drive under the influence of alcohol and those who go to or operate alcohol outlets during restricted times.”

Shabalala encouraged law enforcement officials to continue monitoring compliance and ensure adherence to the regulations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
48 killed on Eastern Cape roads since move to level 2 24.8.2020
Corruption probe into ‘own comrades’ slated 24.8.2020
Mom kills herself, two children after lacing food with rat poison 23.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Financial carnage: Lockdown devastation in numbers

Politics Claims on Ace Magashule ‘fake news’, says ANC

Business News Government says it has received ’10 offers to buy SAA’

World Berlin hospital says Navalny tests ‘indicate poisoning’

Politics Zandile Gumede ‘allocated’ to Cogta portfolio committee – ANC


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition