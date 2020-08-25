Mpumalanga records 48 crashes including nine fatalities over the weekend

Mpumalanga recorded 48 crashes over the weekend, which resulted in nine fatalities, 54 serious injuries and 46 slight injuries.

Most of the crashes took place at night.

Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Gabisile Shabalala said the high number of crashes occurred over the first weekend after the country was placed on Alert Level 2 of the lockdown.

Shabalala said the police would arrest all those who did not adhere to lockdown regulations, adding the crashes indicated people were still not adhering to it.

“Despite the easing of the measures, communities need to be cautioned that the virus is still there, therefore they need to continue adhering to the regulations.

“The easing of the lockdown was done to open up the economy but it does not the mean people can do as they please.

“Many lives are lost due to negligence and violation of rules. As much as we try not to lose many lives through Covid-19, we should not add into these numbers with road crashes.

“That is why the police must arrest those who are found drinking in public, those who drive under the influence of alcohol and those who go to or operate alcohol outlets during restricted times.”

Shabalala encouraged law enforcement officials to continue monitoring compliance and ensure adherence to the regulations.

