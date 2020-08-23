Security guard knocked down while trying to help man killed in hit-and-run

A security officer has been injured after responding to a scene in which a pedestrian was knocked down and killed in Meyerton.

The 34-year-old man was knocked down and killed on the corner of Springbok and Bosbok roads in Meyerton on Saturday evening. The first responder on the scene, a 41-year-old armed response officer, was also knocked down while trying to direct traffic.

ER24 paramedics were on scene at 19:43, said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.

“The pedestrian had already been declared dead on arrival and the Midvaal Fire Department had immobilised the officer. He was treated and transported to Vereeniging Mediclinic for further care.”

He was found to have suffered moderate injuries.

“It is unknown as to who knocked down and killed the 34-year-old man, but the South African Police Services were on the scene for further investigations,” Campbell said.

