20 injured in head-on collision between two taxis in Cape Town

Around 20 people have been injured in a head-on collision between two taxis in Cape Town.

The incident took place at the intersection of the M10 and the Stellenbosch Arterial Road in Belhar on Saturday night.

Emergency services personnel arrived at the scene around 20:20, said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.

“All patients are believed to have been adults who suffered moderate to serious injuries. Some needed to be stabilised within the taxis before being moved, but no physical entrapments were reported,” he said.

A seriously injured woman, along with a moderately injured woman, 22, and man, 31, were taken to Tygerberg Hospital, Campbell said. Multiple patients were transported to hospital by other services.

“The South African Police Services, as well as the Traffic Department, were also on scene for further investigation.”

