WATCH: Fatal tanker crash and explosion caught on dashcam

Dashcam footage of an accident on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal which resulted in an uncontrollable blaze has surfaced on social media.
The accident, which reportedly happened on Sunday, involved a fuel tanker and several other vehicles resulting in a blaze of fire.
KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services (KZN EMS) said on Sunday said the accident happened around Hluhluwe.
Dashcam footage of the fatal tanker crash with a tipper truck on N2 near Hluhluwe on Sunday pic.twitter.com/epmMbEuUuG
— SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) August 18, 2020
(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)
