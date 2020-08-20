WATCH: Fatal tanker crash and explosion caught on dashcam

Dashcam footage of an accident on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal which resulted in an uncontrollable blaze has surfaced on social media.

The accident, which reportedly happened on Sunday, involved a fuel tanker and several other vehicles resulting in a blaze of fire.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services (KZN EMS) said on Sunday said the accident happened around Hluhluwe.

Dashcam footage of the fatal tanker crash with a tipper truck on N2 near Hluhluwe on Sunday pic.twitter.com/epmMbEuUuG — SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) August 18, 2020

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

