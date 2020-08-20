Accidents 20.8.2020 02:46 pm

WATCH: Fatal tanker crash and explosion caught on dashcam

Citizen reporter
Crash on the N2 in KZN involving several vehicles. Picture: KZN EMS

Emergency services say the accident happened on Sunday on the N2 near Hluhluwe in KwaZulu-Natal.

Dashcam footage of an accident on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal which resulted in an uncontrollable blaze has surfaced on social media.

The accident, which reportedly happened on Sunday, involved a fuel tanker and several other vehicles resulting in a blaze of fire.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services (KZN EMS) said on Sunday said the accident happened around Hluhluwe.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

