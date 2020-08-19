Four killed, two critically injured in taxi head-on collision

Four people were killed and two others were left critically injured late on Tuesday night following a head-on collision between two taxis on Nelson Mandela Drive in Polokwane, Limpopo.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, its paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene shortly after 7pm to find both taxis in the middle of the road.

“One was found upright while the other taxi was found lying on its side. Several people were found lying scattered around the scene,” Meiring said.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that three patients had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.

“Three other men were tended to on the scene. Assessments showed that two were in a critical condition, while the third man was in a serious condition. Medics immediately treated the patients and provided them with advanced life support interventions. Unfortunately, one of the critically injured men succumbed to his injuries.”

Once the two people were treated, they were transported to the Polokwane Provincial Hospital.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.