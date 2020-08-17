Accidents 17.8.2020 04:15 pm

Baby among three people dead in Durban horror crash

News24 Wire
Baby among three people dead in Durban horror crash

File image for illustration.

Life Response said the other five occupants were injured, three critically.

A seven-month-old baby and two adults were killed after their car crashed into a steel support structure of an overhead signboard on Sunday.

Five others were injured.

It’s alleged that the Toyota Hilux had veered off the roadway, smashing into the steel support structure on the N2 near Queen Nandi Drive, according to Life Response Emergency Services.”Sadly there was nothing that could be done to help the infant and the female and male – they were declared deceased on the arrival of paramedics,” it said in a statement.

Life Response said the other five occupants were injured, three critically.

“Advanced Life Support intervention was needed to stabilise them, before they were transported by ambulances, to various nearby receiving medical facilities for further definitive care.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said they were investigating a case of culpable homicide and the circumstances around the incident.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Four injured in Durban collision 17.6.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH LIVE: NCCC to brief SA on Level 2 regulations

General Daily news update: Load shedding looms, Covid-19 stats, Marikana massacre remembered and ANC backs Ramaphosa

Covid-19 It’s no time to relax despite easing of restrictions – experts warn

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 3,692 new cases confirmed as recoveries edge closer to 500,000

Covid-19 Don’t be confused, Level 2 officially starts on Tuesday morning


today in print

Read Today's edition