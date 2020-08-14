WATCH: Warning issued after more than four cars get punctures on R52 near Mahikeng

A stern warning by a motorist has been issued after four cars got punctures due to nails left on the road. Motorists are advised to steer clear of the area as the witness claims more motorists had fallen victim to the nails left on the road.

The witness claims that about 30km to Koster there were more than four cars that experienced punctures. The route identified is between Koster and Lichtenburg (R52).

Motorists were forced to seek help as a result of the punctures and cars were left stranded.

It is still unclear how the nails landed on the road. More information to follow.

Road between Koster and Lictenburg North West: Nails on the road… pic.twitter.com/NoNf6IdITM — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 14, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.