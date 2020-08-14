Accidents 14.8.2020 10:37 am

WATCH: Warning issued after more than four cars get punctures on R52 near Mahikeng

Gopolang Moloko
WATCH: Warning issued after more than four cars get punctures on R52 near Mahikeng

Four cars were left with punctures after nails were found on the road.

Footage shows motorists with their boots open attempting to remedy the flat tyres.

A stern warning by a motorist has been issued after four cars got punctures due to nails left on the road. Motorists are advised to steer clear of the area as the witness claims more motorists had fallen victim to the nails left on the road.

The witness claims that about 30km to Koster there were more than four cars that experienced punctures. The route identified is between Koster and Lichtenburg (R52).

Motorists were forced to seek help as a result of the punctures and cars were left stranded.

It is still unclear how the nails landed on the road. More information to follow.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Concern as pupils don’t pitch for their meals at North West schools 28.7.2020
Four North West health professionals die of Covid-19 in one week 28.7.2020
North West premier is back home – ‘cleared with no symptoms’ 13.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding back at 8am on Friday

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Gigaba and Molefe’s alleged Gupta money scandal and DA court battle

Education All systems go for matric exams! Get your full timetable here

State Capture ‘Mystery’ Zondo witness spills the alleged beans on Brian Molefe

Eish! WATCH: Dad spends hours unlocking bathroom door after kids shut it with ironing board


today in print

Read Today's edition