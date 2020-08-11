Accidents 11.8.2020 08:42 pm

Employee killed in accident at Harmony Mine near Carletonville

Employee killed in accident at Harmony Mine near Carletonville

Harmony Gold’s Kusasalethu mine in Carletonville

In February, a miner died at the mine in a scraper winch accident.

A Harmony Gold employee has been killed in an accident at the company’s Kusasalethu mine near Carletonville in Gauteng, the company said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday evening after an “engineering maintenance-related accident”, said spokesperson Sihle Maake in a statement.

Maake said authorities had been informed and that an investigation was underway.

Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp extended his condolences to the family and friends of the employee.

“The safety and health of our colleagues is a priority for us. We are deeply saddened by this incident and we all have a significant role to play in ensuring that we achieve zero harm in the workplace, and that safety is top of mind at all times. We are providing the necessary support to our deceased colleague’s family and friends during this time,” he said.

In February, a miner died at the mine in a scraper winch accident.

