Man, 9-year-old boy die after car rolls near Ermelo

News24 Wire
The scene of the accident outside Ermelo. Picture: Twitter / @ER24EMS

A man and a nine-year-old boy were killed, and a woman and a three-year-old boy left injured on Monday afternoon when their vehicle rolled on the N2, approximately 25km outside Ermelo in Mpumalanga.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene at 15.30pm to find the VW Polo in the middle of the road. The four occupants were found lying on the side of the road.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that a man in his 20s and a nine-year-old boy had sustained numerous injuries. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.

“The woman in her 20s and the three-year-old boy were assessed and found to have sustained moderate injuries. They were treated and thereafter transported to a nearby hospital for further care,” Meiring said.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

