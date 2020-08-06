PICS: Three escape death after truck flattens car

Three people sustained minor to moderate injuries as they made a miraculous escape after a truck lost its load and tipped over onto their vehicle on the N12 in Diepkloof, Gauteng on Thursday morning.

Upon arrival at the scene around 8am, the ER24 paramedics found only the front part of the vehicle sticking out from under the trailer.

It was found that three people were entrapped in the vehicle.

ER24 as well as the City of Johannesburg fire department started with the extrication process that took more than an hour. Once the patients were freed, they were assessed and found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The patients were treated on the scene before being transported to the hospital for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not known to the paramedics, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

1/2 Three people sustained minor to moderate injuries after a truck lost its load and tipped over onto their vehicle on the N12 in Diepkloof this morning.Photo: ER24 2/2 Three people sustained minor to moderate injuries after a truck lost its load and tipped over onto their vehicle on the N12 in Diepkloof this morning.Photo: ER24

In a separate incident, a man in his 30s was critically injured while another was seriously injured in a head-on collision between a light motor vehicle and a bakkie on the N4 outside Rustenburg, North West on Wednesday.

ER24 paramedics were on the scene at 5.30pm to find the driver of a Mercedes entrapped in his vehicle.

“Our paramedic managed to extract the man before Advanced Life Support interventions were used to stabilise the patient.

“He was then transported through to a private hospital in Rustenburg. The driver of the Ford bakkie was treated and transported by another service on the scene – he had suffered serious injuries.”

The cause of the incident remains unknown, but the South African Police Service (SAPS), as well as the fire and traffic departments, were also on scene for further investigations.

