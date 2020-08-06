KZN boy almost drowns in bathtub, gets airlifted to hospital

A seven-year-old boy nearly drowned in a bathtub at a home in Klaarwater, KwaZulu-Natal, and had to be taken to hospital by helicopter.

At 9.04am on Wednesday, Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a drowning at a home in Savanna Park, Klaarwater, southwest of Durban.

Reports from the scene indicated the boy had sustained injuries from a nonfatal drowning while being bathed.

He was found in a serious condition and was treated on the scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner.

Due to the nature of his injuries, a Netcare 911 helicopter ambulance was activated to airlift the child to a specialist medical facility.

Traffic was severely affected as the road had to be closed to allow the helicopter to land.

