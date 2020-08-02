Accidents 2.8.2020 08:41 pm

Head-on collision leaves five people dead in Mpumalanga

News24 Wire
Head-on collision leaves five people dead in Mpumalanga

File image, Twitter/@AppSA

One of the sedans had six occupants, including the driver who sustained critical injuries, while the deceased are all passengers.

A collision on the R29 on Sunday has claimed five lives, the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liason said in a statement.

“Five people were killed this afternoon around 14:00 when two sedans collided head-on. The collision happened on the R29 Road between Kinross and Leandra. The five died on impact at the scene of the crash,” spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said.

One of the sedans had six occupants, including the driver who sustained critical injuries, while the deceased are all passengers.

“The critically injured person was transported to a nearby hospital,” Mmusi added.

In addition, the second vehicle had a driver and a passenger who sustained serious injuries.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are underway.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Panic as Mpumalanga nurses continue working while sick with Covid-19 30.7.2020
Mpumalanga’s official virus numbers are suspect, analyst says 7.7.2020
Two girls drown in Mpumalanga dam while doing laundry 14.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Science Watch live: SpaceX craft departs International Space Station for Earth

Education Basic education dept releases amended 2020 school calendar, it won’t carry into 2021

General Daily news update: Covid-19 deaths top 8,000, former minister’s wife arrested and crime stats

Politics Deputy Finance Minister asked to step down by the ANC’s Integrity Committee

Crime Former minister’s wife has been arrested – reports


today in print

Read Today's edition