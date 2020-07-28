Accidents 28.7.2020 09:13 am

WATCH: Dagga loaded Audi collides with bakkie, killing four people in KZN

Citizen reporter
Source: IPSS Medical Rescue.

The paramedics found the Audi caught up in flames with two entrapped occupants upon arrival.

Four people were declared dead after a high impact collision between an Audi, fully loaded with dagga, and a bakkie on the N2 near Mandeni, Tugela in KwaZulu-Natal.

The incident occurred in the morning of on Monday, 27 July according to the IPSS Medical Rescue.

It is alleged that the driver of the Audi lost control of his vehicle which was heavily laden with dagga in the rain and collided with the on-coming bakkie.

The paramedics found the Audi caught up in flames with two entrapped occupants upon arrival. Meanwhile the bakkie had two occupants within the vehicle.

The passenger of the bakkie was declared dead on the scene after being severely entrapped and showing no signs of life.

“The driver of the bakkie sustained life-threatening injuries and advanced life support paramedics from IPSS and Lenmed Ethekwini heart hospital worked to stabilize the man, who is believed to be an off-duty RTI officer.

“Unfortunately, shortly after advanced life support resuscitation was initiated, the patient went into cardiac arrest and was declared deceased by paramedics,” the IPSS said.

The N2 northbound carriageway was closed to allow emergency personnel to attend to the injured.

