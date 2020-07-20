Probe launched after KZN mayor’s convoy ‘knocks down, kills girls’

KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli has called for an investigation into a fatal car accident involving the mayor of KwaNongoma’s convoy. The accident resulted in the death of two teenage girls.

His office was notified of the accident which took place on the R66 in White City on Thursday, he said in a statement.

“According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was travelling at an excessive speed, killing the two girls aged 13 who were walking on the side of the road. This gruesome accident has sparked a community protest in the area, with the community barricading the road demanding that action be taken,” the statement added.

Ntuli appealed for calm and assured the community of KwaNongoma justice would prevail.

According to eNCA, the girls – identified as Asanda Ngcobo and Olona Ndebele – were walking next to the road when a car in the convoy car knocked them down and dragged them for several metres. The girls were both declared dead on the scene.

The police are investigating cases of culpable homicide and negligent driving, and Ntuli has vowed to take action against the driver, should they be found to have been reckless or negligent.

“There is no one who is above the law and members of the protection service must also adhere to the laws of our country, including the National Road Traffic Act. Those who work with public representatives have a duty to protect the society and need to be extra cautious on the road.”

He said the investigation would probe allegations of excessive speeding and the driver’s condition at the time of the accident.

“The forensic investigation must be expedited so that the affected families can find closure. Through this accident, the future of the two girls has been shattered and their families have lost future breadwinners and future professionals.

“The devastating effect of this accident is deeper to the affected families and the community. On behalf of the provincial government, we wish to send our deepest condolences to the families of the two girls,” Ntuli added.

