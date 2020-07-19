Accidents 19.7.2020 07:27 pm

Girl, 13, dies, another critical after motorbike collides with car in Vanderbijlpark

The surviving girl was treated and airlifted to hospital, while the driver of the car was not injured.

A 13-year-old girl was killed and another critically injured after their motorbike collided with a vehicle in Vanderbijlpark on Saturday, ER24 has said.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, the incident happened on President Steyn Street, adding paramedics had arrived at the scene at 5.20pm.

Upon arrival, medics found the two girls, both aged 13, lying in the road.

“Medics assessed the girls and found that one had sustained numerous fatal injuries, while the second was in a critical condition. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the girl, and she was declared dead,” Meiring said.

He added local authorities were on scene conducting further investigations.

