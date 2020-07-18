Accidents 18.7.2020 03:27 pm

Local fisherman loses consciousness in water and drowns at Umkomaas Beach

News24 Wire
NSRI. Picture: Supplied

The elderly man reportedly collapsed while in the water from unknown causes.

A fisherman drowned near Amanzimtoti on Friday afternoon after he reportedly lost consciousness in the water, according to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

Nicki Gibson, NSRI Rocky Bay deputy station commander, said the unit received a report of a drowning in progress at Umkomaas Beach at around 2pm on Friday.

The crew went to the scene along with ER24, eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services, and police.

“Rescue and emergency services resources arriving on the scene found bystander CPR efforts in progress on a local man, believed to be aged in his early 60s, on the shore,” said Gibson.

It appeared that the man had been catching crayfish and spearfishing in the water with his brother and a friend.

“Reportedly, while they were returning to the shore, the man collapsed unconscious while in the water from unknown causes,” Gibson added.

The brother and the friend were able to get the man to the shore where they initiated CPR.

“Paramedics continued with CPR but after all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted, sadly, he was declared deceased.”

