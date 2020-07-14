13-year-old biker seriously injured in Unitaspark collision

A 13-year-old boy was left seriously injured Monday afternoon when a bakkie and motorbike collided at the Danie Craven and Bennie Osler road intersection in Unitaspark, Vereeniging.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring reports that paramedics arrived on the scene at 3.35pm to find both the bakkie and motorbike in the middle of the road.

The 13-year-old biker was found lying next to his motorbike. Two security members had stopped and immediately initiated first aid treatment.

“Medics assessed the boy and found that he had sustained serious injuries to his one leg as well as his chest, leaving him in a serious condition.

“The patient was treated and provided with pain-relief medication before he was transported to Mediclinic Vereeniging for further care. The two men and a woman that had been in the bakkie at the time of the collision, fortunately, escaped injury.”

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

In a separate incident, a Land Rover Discovery was extensively damaged after it somersaulted and landed down an embankment after the driver avoided a dog that ran into the flow of traffic in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) were called out to the scene on Vincent Dickinson Road.

On arrival, the driver informed RUSA members that, while driving toward Verulam, a dog ran into his path.

He swerved to avoid the dog; however, he lost control of his vehicle which left the road, travelled down an embankment and overturned. The vehicle was extensively damaged, but could be driven out of the ditch and back on to the main road.

An 18-year-old man, who was a passenger, was injured and transported to hospital by ambulance.

This article first appeared on Vaal Weekblad and was republished with permission.

