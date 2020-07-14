Car damaged as driver tries to avoid hitting dog in KwaZulu-Natal

A Land Rover Discovery was extensively damaged after it somersaulted and landed down an embankment after the driver avoided a dog that ran into the flow of traffic in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) were called out to the scene on Vincent Dickinson Road.

On arrival, the driver informed RUSA members that, while driving toward Verulam, a dog ran into his path.

He swerved to avoid the dog; however, he lost control of his vehicle which left the road, travelled down an embankment and overturned. The vehicle was extensively damaged, but could be driven out of the ditch and back on to the main road.

An 18-year-old man, who was a passenger, was injured and transported to hospital by ambulance.

Meanwhile, a man was left injured in the street after being attacked while walking with his daughter on Valley View Road in Escombe, Durban on Sunday morning.

Blue Security’s Andreas Mathios said locals, including members of Escombe neighbourhood watch, assisted by Moseley neighbourhood watch and its first responders responded to the victim who was attacked by two suspects.

“The man was out walking with his daughter when the two suspects struck, assaulting him and wrestling him to the ground,” said Mathios.

He said the man’s calls for help alerted residents who then responded by calling for help. The daughter, 13, was not physically harmed during the attack, but was distraught after witnessing her father being harmed.

The suspects escaped the scene and still remain at large.

