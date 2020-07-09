Two KZN boys buried alive while digging up sand for home building project

Two boys were buried alive after sand collapsed on them while they were digging in KwaDukuza. According to paramedics, the boys were helping a neighbour dig sand for a building project. When the paramedics arrived, they found that both boys, aged 12 and 9, showed “no sign of life”.

According to IPSS Emergency Rescue Services, it is alleged that the two boys, aged 9 and 12, were helping a man dig for sand so that he could build a house.

When the man left to take the load of sand to the house, the boys carried on digging, and the sand collapsed on them, IPSS rescue services spokesperson Paul Herbst said.

When the man returned, he saw that the sand had collapsed and started digging when he came across a body and then alerted authorities.

“On arrival of IPSS paramedics, they found that both boys, aged 12 and 9, showed no sign of life, and were declared dead on scene,” Herbst said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that an inquest docket was opened at KwaDukuza police station for investigation.

Police are on the scene investigating.

