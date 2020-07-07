Man falls from moving bakkie while trying to save his phone

A 34-year-old man was airlifted to hospital today in a critical condition after falling from a moving bakkie on the R102 eastbound near King Shaka International Airport.

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson, Prem Balram, said the scrapyard worker was sitting at the back of a Kia bakkie when he allegedly stood up to remove his cellphone from his pocket.

“While doing so, the phone slipped from his hand and in an attempt to avoid it from falling out of the vehicle he lunged forward, lost his balance and fell out of the bakkie.”

Netcare spokesperson, Shawn Herbst, said the man had been taken to a specialist facility for further treatment.

This article first appeared on North Coast Courier and has been republished with permission.