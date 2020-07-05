Accidents 5.7.2020 11:30 am

Eight people killed in Mpumalanga head–on collision

Citizen reporter
Eight people killed in Mpumalanga head–on collision

picture: Supplied

The eighth person died while being transported to hospital.

Eight people have died in a head-on collision involving two sedans on the R40 in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga on Saturday night.

Seven died on the scene, while the eighth victim died on the way to the hospital.

“The people died when two sedans collided head-on along the R40 between Dwarsloop and Violetbank. One person was critically injured. The deceased included the drivers of both vehicles,” said Moeti Mmusi, spokesperson of the Department of Community, Safety, Security and Liaison.

The Jaws of Life had to be used in order to remove the bodies.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa ‘Smoke that thunders’: first ‘made-in-Zimbabwe’ luxury cigars

Celebrities Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run

General Qolani’s newly rebuilt home likely to be demolished as well

World Suicide attempts, fights engulf rescue boat carrying 180 migrants

Entertainment Tributes pour in as veteran actress Mary Twala, Somizi’s mother dies


today in print

Read Today's edition