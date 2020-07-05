Eight people killed in Mpumalanga head–on collision

Eight people have died in a head-on collision involving two sedans on the R40 in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga on Saturday night.

Seven died on the scene, while the eighth victim died on the way to the hospital.

“The people died when two sedans collided head-on along the R40 between Dwarsloop and Violetbank. One person was critically injured. The deceased included the drivers of both vehicles,” said Moeti Mmusi, spokesperson of the Department of Community, Safety, Security and Liaison.

Graphic content: 8 people died in a road crash involving two sedans on the R40 in Bushbuckridge Mpumalanga last night. pic.twitter.com/EKY8pj8Gfr — Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) July 5, 2020

The Jaws of Life had to be used in order to remove the bodies.

