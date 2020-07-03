Accidents 3.7.2020 12:15 pm

Two men sustain ‘serious injuries’ after 15m fall from KZN building

South Coast Herald
Netcare 911 helicopter on the scene at Marine Terrace in Scottburgh. Picture: South Coast Herald

When medics arrived on scene they found both men on the ground still wearing their harnesses.

Two men who fell 15 metres from a service platform in Scottburgh, KwaZulu-Natal yesterday at around 11.30am and were airlifted to hospital.

Shawn Herbst, media liaison officer for Netcare 911, said paramedics responded to reports of falls at a high rise holiday building on Marine Terrace in Scottburgh, south of Durban.

“Reports from the scene indicate that two adult male workers fell approximately fifteen metres from a service platform when it is believed one of the cables detached,” he said.

“Both patients had sustained serious traumatic injuries and were stabilised on scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner, assisted by Umdoni ambulance services. Due to the extent of the injuries, a Netcare 911 helicopter was activated to airlift them to a specialist facility for further treatment.”

Marine Terrace in Scottburgh. Picture: South Coast Herald

All necessary authorities were on scene.

This article first appeared on South Coast Herald and has been republished with permission.

