Two men sustain ‘serious injuries’ after 15m fall from KZN building

Two men who fell 15 metres from a service platform in Scottburgh, KwaZulu-Natal yesterday at around 11.30am and were airlifted to hospital.

Shawn Herbst, media liaison officer for Netcare 911, said paramedics responded to reports of falls at a high rise holiday building on Marine Terrace in Scottburgh, south of Durban.

When medics arrived on scene they found both men on the ground still wearing their harnesses.

“Both patients had sustained serious traumatic injuries and were stabilised on scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner, assisted by Umdoni ambulance services. Due to the extent of the injuries, a Netcare 911 helicopter was activated to airlift them to a specialist facility for further treatment.”

