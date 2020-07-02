Accidents 2.7.2020 02:52 pm

Multiple vehicle accident in Centurion claims three lives

Eliot Mahlase
Three killed in Centurion accident. Photo: Supplied

The cause of the accident is unknown.

Three people were killed and three others injured following a multiple vehicle collision on the N14 highway in Centurion on Thursday morning.

According to paramedics, this happened on the N14 north, just before the Jean Avenue off-ramp.

“I can confirm that there are three fatalities. One woman and two men. One patient suffered critical injuries and had to be transported to hospital,” said CERT-SA spokesperson Ruan Heyns.

Centurion accident claims three lives. Photo: Supplied

“Other occupants suffered minor to moderate injuries following a three-vehicle accident.”

He said the cause of the accident was unknown.

Heyns said the highway was expected to be closed for at least an hour or two and advised motorists to use alternative routes.

This article first appeared on Rekord Centurion and has been republished with permission.

