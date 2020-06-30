Accidents 30.6.2020 06:37 am

Toddler killed, father badly injured after bakkie knocks them down on N8 near Bloemfontein

News24 Wire
Toddler killed, father badly injured after bakkie knocks them down on N8 near Bloemfontein

File image for illustration.

Bloemfontein police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

A three-year-old girl has been killed and her father seriously injured after a bakkie knocked them down on the N8 highway, 50km outside Bloemfontein.

According to ER24 paramedics, when they arrived on the scene at 17:10 in Sunday, they found the toddler and father lying on the ground next to the highway. “Unfortunately, the girl had suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival,” ER24 spokesperson Ross Cambell said in a statement.

“The father was treated with Advanced Life Support interventions and transported to a private hospital for further care,” he added.

Bloemfontein police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

No arrests have been made at this point.

News24 Wire

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
R1m luxury car driven into tree, police investigating 29.6.2020
One dead, close to 30 injured in two taxi accidents 27.6.2020
WATCH: Seconds before horrific accident caught on camera 22.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Government investigates lottery funded projects

Celebrities EXCLUSIVE: ‘Working during Covid has been tiring,’ says Metro FM’s Lindi Sirame

Business News Mbalula condemns Santaco’s decision over full taxi loads

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Gauteng’s surge is here, says Health department

Entertainment Hey, You! Rolling Stones warn Trump of legal action over song use


today in print

Read Today's edition