29.6.2020

One killed, another critical in Sunnyside taxi crash

Oscar Letsoalo / Rekord
Best Care Emergency Medical Service | Image: Facebook

The critical patient sustained head injuries and multiple fractures.

One person was killed and multiple others injured in a taxi collision in Sunnyside on Monday morning, Rekord Moot reported.

Ambu-Link Medical Service ambulance spokesperson Xander Loubser said they were called to the accident around 7am on Justice Mohamed street.

“There were two patients lying outside, who were possibly ejected from the taxi,” he said.

“One unfortunately passed away prior to our arrival and one was left in a critical condition.”

“The patient was stabilised on scene before being and airlifted to Lenmed hospital for further care.”

He said other patients sustained slight to moderately injuries.

They were transported by various ambulance services for further care.

The body of the deceased was handed over to Sunnyside SAPS after declaration of death by the paramedics.

“The proceedings of the accident will remain subjective to investigation,” he said.

