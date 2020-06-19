Two killed in Midrand helicopter crash

Two people have been killed in a helicopter crash near the African Grand Central Airport in Midrand on 17 June.

According to ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen, paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 5pm, according to the Midrand Reporter.

“They found that the fire department had already extinguished the fire that had erupted from the helicopter. The helicopter crashed onto the road and was found on its side. Upon further assessment, paramedics found that two people had unfortunately succumbed to their injuries and was declared dead at the scene.”

Van Huyssteen added that the exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to paramedics, but authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Kabelo Ledwaba from the South African Civil Aviation Authority said that the Accident and Incident Investigation Division (AIID) was notified of the incident.

Ledwaba said that according to the information at hand, the helicopter crashed immediately after take-off. Investigators have been dispatched to start the process of investigating the cause of the accident.

“At an appropriate time, more information about the accident will be released,” concluded Ledwaba.

This article first appeared in the Midrand Reporter and has been republished with permission.

