Man in critical condition after getting pinned between two vehicles

News24Wire
Picture for illustration. Image: Arrive Alive website/ER24

Bystanders say that the man was crossing the road when one of the vehicles crashed into the other with the man in the middle.

A Johannesburg man is in a critical condition after he got pinned between a car and a truck that collided on Saturday evening.

“Bystanders explained that the man was crossing the road when one of the vehicles crashed into the other with the man in the middle,” ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said in a statement.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, the 38-year-old man was still pinned between the two vehicles.

“The light motor vehicle’s bumper had to be removed to free the man. Upon assessment, paramedics found that the man sustained several critical injuries. He was stabilised on the scene and rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for further care,” Vermaak said.

Local authorities were on the scene and the circumstances surrounding the accident will be investigated.

