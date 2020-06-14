Accidents 14.6.2020 04:12 pm

Four die in Rustenburg accident

News24Wire
Four die in Rustenburg accident

Image: ER24

ER24’s Werner Vermaak says one person escaped with moderate injuries.

Four people have been killed in a collision involving three cars along the R510 between Rustenburg and Mogwasi.

ER24’s Werner Vermaak says one person escaped with moderate injuries.

He said that paramedics from E24 and local government arrived on the scene just after 18:00 on Saturday.

“Upon assessment, they found that two people were killed in the one vehicle as well as another two in the second vehicle. An occupant from the third vehicle was found with moderate injuries and later transported to hospital for further care,” Vermaak said.

It is unclear what caused the accident.

Local authorities were on the scene to investigate.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man in critical condition after getting pinned between two vehicles 14.6.2020
South Africans back to trying to drunkenly kill each other, according to trauma stats 3.6.2020
WATCH: Accidents, smoking taxis and drunk boozers, Level 3 off to rough start 2.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Motshekga releases updated 2020 school calendar

Crime Limpopo cops receive hefty sentences for smuggling stolen cars to Botswana

Crime Joburg taxi boss dies in hail of bullets

Personal Finance Increasing number of people struggling with car instalments 

Crime Thulamela mayor’s son tells of kidnapping ordeal


today in print

Read Today's edition