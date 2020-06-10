Accidents 10.6.2020 04:25 pm

UPDATE: KZN horror truck crash death toll rises to eight

Citizen reporter
UPDATE: KZN horror truck crash death toll rises to eight

Several people have been killed after a truck lost control in Jozini in KZN> Photo: Twitter @_ArriveAlive

Multiple media reports confirmed that a sugar cane truck rammed into several people including hawkers, pedestrians, and others in parked cars. 

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has confirmed that the number of people killed after a truck driver lost control in Jozini town in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday has risen to eight.

The sugar cane truck rammed into several people including hawkers, pedestrians, and others in parked cars. Initial reports said the death toll was six.

Seven people have been seriously injured, while another 20 people have sustained moderate injuries.

RTMC said the truck driver lost control of the vehicle after a suspected brake failure, which was the likely cause of the accident.

A team of crash investigators are investigating the accident.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
KZN govt prioritises saving lives, the academic year and curriculum after schools reopen 10.6.2020
Chaos unfolds as truck ploughs into shop in Mbombela 10.6.2020
10 KZN liquor outlets shut down for contravening lockdown regulations 8.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New coronavirus may have emerged in August 2019 – study

Protests SA should brace for social unrest in coming months, study finds

Politics EFF to approach courts over rules for National Assembly virtual meetings

Business News We repeat: sale of liquor won’t be banned this week – beer association

General 23-year old South African woman’s Oman prison nightmare over


today in print

Read Today's edition