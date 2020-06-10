UPDATE: KZN horror truck crash death toll rises to eight

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has confirmed that the number of people killed after a truck driver lost control in Jozini town in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday has risen to eight.

The sugar cane truck rammed into several people including hawkers, pedestrians, and others in parked cars. Initial reports said the death toll was six.

Seven people have been seriously injured, while another 20 people have sustained moderate injuries.

RTMC said the truck driver lost control of the vehicle after a suspected brake failure, which was the likely cause of the accident.

A team of crash investigators are investigating the accident.

BREAKING: SIX PEOPLE KILLED IN A HORRIFIC ACCIDENT IN KZN It is believed a truck loaded with sugarcane lost control and collided with multiple vehicles. Brake failure is suspected to be the likely cause of the ACCIDENT. A team of crash investigators are investigating. pic.twitter.com/aPJpX8e8uO — Road Traffic Management Corporation (At ????) (@TrafficRTMC) June 10, 2020

