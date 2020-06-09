Accidents 9.6.2020 12:37 pm

Partial building collapse in central Durban kills one and leaves others injured

Concrete walls and balcony fall on top of pedestrians in Durban business district.

Reports say at least one person has died and several others are believed to be injured after a concrete wall and balcony collapsed onto the sidewalk in central Durban on Tuesday.

Police search and rescue, as well as local fire services and paramedics arrived on the scene and helped pull people free.

The incident happened on Doctor Yusuf Dadoo Street, where it appears people walking beside the Noor Chambers building were caught up in the collapse.

According to Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, one person died and multiple others sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The collapse happened just after 9:30 am as pedestrians were making their way to work.

