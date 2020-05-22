Accidents 22.5.2020 01:38 pm

WATCH: Seconds before horrific accident caught on camera

Citizen reporter
WATCH: Seconds before horrific accident caught on camera

WARNING: Footage not for sensitive viewers.

In shocking footage, a witness has captured seconds before an accident happened on a freeway.

A stationary minivan is seen stuck in the middle of a busy highway.

Appealing to the stranded motorists, the witness urges them to move the car before anything happens.

As the witness appeals to the motorists, the sound of another vehicle crashing into the stationary vehicle is heard.

It is still unclear if anyone was hurt in the accident.

Watch the footage below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Car ‘could have been shot at’ in horror KZN crash that killed seven 12.5.2020
Taxi driver seriously injured in early morning crash 10.5.2020
Drivers burn to death in horror N2 crash between truck and tanker 9.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Here’s what the many different models predict about Covid-19

Society ‘I slept outside Sassa for two days with my child,’ says mom desperate for help

Eish! US family hands in $1 million they found on the street

Covid-19 Concern as Covid-19 cases escalate in Limpopo’s mining towns

World Trump to withdraw US from ‘Open Skies’ treaty


today in print

Read Today's edition