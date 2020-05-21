Two bodies recovered from KZN river

KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed the bodies of a 16-year-old boy and 27-year-old man who drowned while trying to cross the Nyalazi River on the province’s north coast have been recovered.

It is believed three men had crossed the river in KwaMsane on Wednesday afternoon.

Two of them drowned while trying to cross, said the police.

“Their bodies were recovered this morning by police officers from the Empangeni Search and Rescue Unit,” police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

An inquest docket has been opened for investigation.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” Gwala added.

