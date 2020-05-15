Teenager hospitalised after falling from moving truck in KZN

A 14-year-old boy was hospitalised after he fell off a moving truck in Ukosi Street, near Trenance Park in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday evening.

Metro Police called members of Reaction Unit South Africa out to the scene at about 7.43pm to provide medical assistance to the teenager.

On arrival, medics treated the boy for moderate injuries before transporting him to a provincial hospital by ambulance.

It was established that the water tanker the boy was travelling on was exiting the road when the teenager attempted to jump onto the back step; however, he slipped and fell from the moving vehicle.

