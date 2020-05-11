Driver killed on impact in head-on collision in Durban

One person was killed and two others injured in a head-on collision on Old Main Road in Ottawa in Durban on Sunday evening.

At approximately 8.05pm, the Reaction Unit South Africa operations centre received a call from a member of the public reporting a collision in the vicinity of the Ottawa Cemetery.

Medics and reaction officers were dispatched to the scene and, on arrival, found the driver of a VW Golf Cabriolet trapped in the vehicle. He had suffered life-threatening injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

A female occupant of the Golf and the driver of a Hyundai i10 sustained moderate injuries. They were stabilised on the scene before being transported to hospital by ambulance.

The eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services and medics from various private ambulance services were on the scene on Sunday night to recover the deceased’s body from the mangled wreckage.

The road was closed to motorists for some time.

