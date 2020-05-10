Taxi driver seriously injured in early morning crash

A 47-year-old man sustained serious injuries after the taxi he was driving rolled over on the R101 in Rooihuiskraal, Pretoria on Sunday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said the paramedics responding the the accident found the taxi on its side, with the driver still inside.

The man was discovered to have incurred serious injuries, and was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital for further medical treatment.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not known to our paramedics,” van Huyssteen said.

