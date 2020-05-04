Accidents 4.5.2020 12:33 pm

Four apartments in Gardens, Cape Town, gutted in blaze

No injuries were reported and the blaze was extinguished at 7.45am.

Four apartments were gutted when a fire broke out in Gardens in the early hours of Monday morning, the City of Cape Town has confirmed.

A fifth sustained minor damages in the blaze, said fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

The emergency call was received at 3.35am of a flat alight in Kloof Street.

“Fire crews from Roeland Street, Salt River and Milnerton were quickly on scene. Firefighters battled for almost four hours to contain the fire,” Carelse said.

“Four apartments on the 5th floor were gutted and one on the 6th floor sustained minimal damages.”

No injuries were reported, Carelse said, and the blaze was extinguished at 7.45am.

