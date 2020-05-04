Accidents 4.5.2020 08:57 am

Mpumalanga residents evacuated after truck collision leaks ammonia

Zita Goldswain
Mpumalanga residents evacuated after truck collision leaks ammonia

Patients were treated for respiratory and inhalation problems.

eMalahleni residents were evacuated from their homes this morning after two trucks travelling on the N12 highway collided with each other just after midnight.

The one truck carrying ammonia acid was damaged during the accident and started leaking the highly dangerous chemical into the air of neighbouring suburbs, reports Witbank News.

Emergency personnel, including fire and rescue, ambulances, disaster management, law enforcement, and the police were on scene and it was decided to evacuate the residents as a precautionary measure.

Residents from Tasbet Park Ext 2 and 3 and Uthingo Park Village were directed to go to the Reyno Rif Shopping Compex where a temporary medical facility was established.

Others made their way to the police station, Reyno Ridge Shopping Centre, and a nearby Pick n Pay.

Patients were treated for respiratory and inhalation problems.

Watch the video below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Four killed, two injured in Free State car and truck collision 20.1.2019
Traffic chaos on N3 as two trucks collide near Gillooly’s interchange 29.3.2017
Man critical after KwaZulu-Natal car, truck collision 15.1.2017


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Ramaphosa defends constitutionality of lockdown and why he backtracked on cigarettes

Business News Raising revenue through a wealth tax is clutching at straws

Covid-19 Huge crowd jostles in mass queue for chance at food parcel

Breaking News With 447 new infections and 8 new deaths, overall Covid-19 tally now at 6,783

Business News Treasury predicts between 3 to 7 million job losses due to ongoing lockdown


today in print

Read Today's edition