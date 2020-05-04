Mpumalanga residents evacuated after truck collision leaks ammonia

eMalahleni residents were evacuated from their homes this morning after two trucks travelling on the N12 highway collided with each other just after midnight.

The one truck carrying ammonia acid was damaged during the accident and started leaking the highly dangerous chemical into the air of neighbouring suburbs, reports Witbank News.

Emergency personnel, including fire and rescue, ambulances, disaster management, law enforcement, and the police were on scene and it was decided to evacuate the residents as a precautionary measure. Residents from Tasbet Park Ext 2 and 3 and Uthingo Park Village were directed to go to the Reyno Rif Shopping Compex where a temporary medical facility was established. Others made their way to the police station, Reyno Ridge Shopping Centre, and a nearby Pick n Pay. Patients were treated for respiratory and inhalation problems. Watch the video below:

