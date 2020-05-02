Two policemen killed by drunk driver in lockdown horror crash

The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole has expressed shock at the untimely passing of two police officers who died on duty after getting hit by a drunk driver on Friday night in Deneysville in the Free State Province.

“At about 8:15 last night two members, a warrant officer and a sergeant of the Deneysville SAPS on duty on the R594 road inspecting a truck under the Covid-19 regulations when they were both killed,” read part of a statement issued by the SAPS.

“A driver of a 1400 light delivery vehicle, who was allegedly heavily under the influence of alcohol, had collided into both the policemen despite them being attired in reflector jackets.”

The driver of the LDV was is in police custody and is likely to face charges of culpable homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol as well as contravention of the regulations of the Disaster Management Act in that he failed to remain in his house during the lockdown.

Sithole expressed outrage at the news of the members’ passing and called for “speedy justice to prevail in this matter.”

“The untimely passing of our two colleagues is indeed a bitter pill to swallow” said Sitole.

“We trust that, the man allegedly responsible for their deaths and who is currently behind bars, will be seved with a deserving punishment if convicted,” he added Sitole.

He further expressed his condolences to the families of both members and has also directed that the Free State Provincial Commissioner render all the necessary support to the bereaved family.

