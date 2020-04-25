Accidents 25.4.2020 01:05 pm

Suspected phone thief falls off 30m cliff in Mossel Bay

Jannie du Plessis
The scene at the point where the cellphone thief fell off.

Emergency services and police went to retrieve the suspect below the cliffs where he was trying to hide.

A man, presumably in his 40s, jumped off the cliffs at the Point in Mossel Bay this morning after allegedly stealing a cellphone from an employee at the Point Hotel.

According to the Mossel Bay police station spokesperson, an employee of the Point Hotel was doing maintenance work at one of the apartments when he put down his cellphone to wash his hands, reports Mossel Bay Advertiser

The suspect allegedly climbed up about 5m to reach the apartment, grabbed the cellphone, jumped down and ran along the cave with the path where his accomplice was waiting. The employee pursued them. 

While the suspect slipped and rolled down the cliffs, his accomplice initially kept running, but then turned around and called the police. 

Emergency workers prepare to rescue the injured thief.

Police were at the scene within 10 minutes.

Emergency services and police went to retrieve the suspect below the cliffs where he was trying to hide. He was then taken by ambulance to the provincial hospital with several scrap marks and wounds to his face.

However, he will also be examined for internal injuries.

A team of emergency services got off the cliffs, retrieved the cellphone and returned it to the employee.

The employee told police he was not going to make a case as he said the thief already had his sentence.

This article was translated from Afrikaans

