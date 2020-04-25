Suspected phone thief falls off 30m cliff in Mossel Bay

A man, presumably in his 40s, jumped off the cliffs at the Point in Mossel Bay this morning after allegedly stealing a cellphone from an employee at the Point Hotel.

According to the Mossel Bay police station spokesperson, an employee of the Point Hotel was doing maintenance work at one of the apartments when he put down his cellphone to wash his hands, reports Mossel Bay Advertiser.

The suspect allegedly climbed up about 5m to reach the apartment, grabbed the cellphone, jumped down and ran along the cave with the path where his accomplice was waiting. The employee pursued them.

While the suspect slipped and rolled down the cliffs, his accomplice initially kept running, but then turned around and called the police.

Police were at the scene within 10 minutes.

Emergency services and police went to retrieve the suspect below the cliffs where he was trying to hide. He was then taken by ambulance to the provincial hospital with several scrap marks and wounds to his face.

However, he will also be examined for internal injuries.

A team of emergency services got off the cliffs, retrieved the cellphone and returned it to the employee.

