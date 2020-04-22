Accidents 22.4.2020 02:01 pm

Delivery truck overturns, killing Cape Town woman

News24 Wire
Image: Twitter @ER24EMS

The truck overturned after it was stoned near Belhar, Cape Town, and the stoning was witnessed by one of the paramedics on Stellenbosch Arterial Road.

A female pedestrian died when she was knocked over by a delivery truck, which overturned after it was stoned near Belhar, Cape Town, authorities said on Wednesday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said a culpable homicide case was opened for investigation after the 29-year-old woman died of her injuries in hospital on Tuesday.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said one of its paramedics witnessed the stoning of the truck on Stellenbosch Arterial Road.

The vehicle overturned and knocked the pedestrian.

“The patient… was then found on the sidewalk, about 50m from the truck. She had suffered multiple, critical injuries and was unresponsive,” Campbell said.

CPR and advanced life support interventions were administered and the woman was resuscitated on the scene.

“She was then transported to Tygerberg Hospital where she unfortunately, succumbed to her injuries in the emergency room.”

The truck driver sustained minor injuries and was also transported to hospital for further care.

The truck had been transporting empty pallets.

Rwexana said the incident was under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

