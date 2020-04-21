Soldier killed by out-of-control truck at N12 roadblock

A soldier was crushed by a truck on the N12 in Johannesburg while taking part in a routine roadblock on Tuesday morning, said the SANDF.

The accident happened at a roadblock on the N12 east near Comaro street during a joint operation with the SANDF, metro police, and SAPS.

The driver of the truck reportedly lost control of the vehicle and it fell over onto the soldier.

The truck was upside down on the side of the highway after the accident and the road was closed for a number of hours so the wreckage could be moved.

The SANDF said its military police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident and more information will be released in due course.

The SANDF added that another of its soldiers was killed on Saturday near Acornhoek in Mpumalanga while travelling in a police vehicle which crashed while in pursuit of another vehicle that had failed to stop at a roadblock.

The deceased soldier was identified as private Lebogang Jeffrey Kgatlhane, 29, from the fourth South African infantry battalion.

