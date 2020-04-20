Accidents 20.4.2020 02:18 pm

SANDF member dies, others injured while chasing car allegedly loaded with guns 

Police are still searching for the silver Volvo sedan involved in the chase.

A South African National Defence Force member lost his life while two of his colleagues and a South African Police Service (SAPS) officer sustained injuries after a high-speed chase on Saturday.

The accident occurred between Sibambhayane in Casteel and Thulamahashe. The members were chasing a silver Volvo which was allegedly loaded with firearms, reports Mpumalanga News

Following a tipoff, the officials spotted the vehicle. The suspects noticed the officials and ignored their instruction to stop their vehicle and sped off, leading to the high-speed chase. 

According to the SAPS provincial spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi, the police van lost control resulting in the accident which claimed the life of a 29-year-old member of the SANDF as well as seriously injured two of his colleagues.

The officials were rushed to hospital where the victim was declared dead while others were received medical attention. Two of the SANDF officials have been discharged.

Police are still searching for the silver Volvo sedan and anyone with information that can assist in locating the suspects, can call 10111 or send SMSes to 32211.

Members of the community can also anonymously call 08 600 10111. Alternatively, information can be shared with police via MYSAPSAPP.

The provincial commissioner, General Mondli Zuma sent his condolences to the family of the SANDF member.

