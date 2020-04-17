SA records 26 road crashes with 28 fatalities over Easter weekend

The lockdown has helped with curbing Easter weekend road fatalities as Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the country has recorded a record 26 fatal crashes.

Speaking at the N1 Grasmere Toll Plaza, where he released the Easter Weekend Road Statistics, Mbalula said a total of 104,140 vehicles were stopped and checked at roadblocks.

The country saw a 70% reduction of vehicles on the roads, said Mbalula as he commended drivers for complying with lockdown regulations.

“This year’s Easter holidays came against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to a nationwide lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The consequence of this lockdown is the significant reduction of movement on our roads as prescribed by our directions.

“As at the end of the Easter weekend, 26 fatal crashes were recorded, which resulted in 28 fatalities. Most crashes involved pedestrians and single vehicles overturned, with contributions of 38% and 19% respectively. The 2020 Easter period was extraordinary as there was limited movement. Despite the lockdown, there were those allowed to travel,” said Mbalula.

Mpumalanga recorded six crashes that resulted in seven fatalities, KwaZulu-Natal recorded five crashes with six fatalities, Eastern Cape had five crashes with five fatalities, Gauging recorded three crashes with three fatalities, the North West had three crashes resulting in three fatalities. Only one crash was recorded in Limpopo, with one fatality, while the Free State and Northern Cape recorded no crashes.

Speaking on lockdown regulations, Mbalula said taxi drivers would no longer be allowed to park their taxis at the rank after the morning period as it created gatherings at taxi ranks.

Drivers would be required to go park their taxis at home and only drive back for their evening shifts.

READ MORE: Public transport grace period ends today, here are the operating hours from tomorrow

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.