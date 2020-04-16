Accidents 16.4.2020 06:05 pm

Taxi driver charged with breaking regulations after crashing vehicle

News24 Wire
Taxi driver charged with breaking regulations after crashing vehicle

Picture for illustration. Image: Arrive Alive website/ER24

The Tshwane Metro Police Department found the driver had allegedly contravened the regulations when it arrived at the scene.

A taxi driver allegedly contravened lockdown regulations by transporting 15 passengers when he lost control and overturned his vehicle on Eeufees Road in Tshwane on Thursday.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department, which was notified about the accident, found the driver had allegedly contravened the regulations when it arrived at the scene.

“It is alleged that the taxi operator lost control of the vehicle at the Eeufees Road and Ben Schoeman junction at around 07:00,” the unit’s spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said in a statement.

“The taxi, which was transporting 15 staff members of unknown employ, was in contravention of Covid-19 lockdown regulations.”

Mahamba said a case was opened against the taxi driver for transporting more passengers than what was allowed.

He added the driver, who is in critical condition, would also be charged with reckless and negligent driving.

The taxi driver and injured passengers were transported to a nearby hospital.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
11 killed after taxi and truck collide on highway 15.4.2020
Six farmworkers dead in horror collision between two trucks near Montagu 7.4.2020
8 killed, 18 injured in three-vehicle collision on N1 in Free State 23.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Three vaccines already started clinical trials, more than 70 others in development – WHO

Covid-19 ANC, DA masks cause uproar, but parties deny ‘politicisation’

World Global backlash after Trump orders funding freeze on WHO

World On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022 – Harvard study

Business Insight By cutting state spending, is Mboweni cutting SA’s own throat?


today in print

Read Today's edition