Fire at North Beach building claims life of Durban doctor

A fire in a flat on Monday in Durban at the Windermere North Beach flats claimed the life of a 44-year-old doctor on a rainy Monday morning in KwaZulu-Natal.

It was reported that Durban Fire and Emergency services attended to the scene after smoke started pouring from the sixth floor.

The victim was named as Dr Yusuf Asmal but further investigations were still under way.

Asmal’s uncle told eNCA that two doctors had been in the building, but only one was rescued. The surviving doctor said the smoke engulfed them quickly and they had not been able to get out through the front door.

He was not sure what could have caused the fire and said investigations would have to provide more information.

