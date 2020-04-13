Fire at North Beach building claims life of Durban doctor

It was reported that Durban Fire and Emergency services attended to the scene after smoke started pouring from the sixth floor.

The victim was named as Dr Yusuf Asmal but further investigations were still under way.

Asmal’s uncle told eNCA that two doctors had been in the building, but only one was rescued. The surviving doctor said the smoke engulfed them quickly and they had not been able to get out through the front door.

He was not sure what could have caused the fire and said investigations would have to provide more information.

A fire at the Windemere North Beach flats in Durban has claimed the life of a medical doctor – 13 April 2020 #DurbanFire #Windemere #NorthBeach #Durban #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/C5LJFnUVEo — Povo News (@povonewstv) April 13, 2020

FIRE CLAIMS LIFE OF 44YR OLD MEDICAL DOCTOR : DURBAN BEACH FRONT. KZN. INVESTIGATIONS UNDERWAY. pic.twitter.com/1A6OTGUamB — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) April 13, 2020

Durban fire: A 44-year-old doctor has died. pic.twitter.com/Hq0dFbjwQj — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 13, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.