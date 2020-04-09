ArcelorMittal SA gas line explosion causes large-scale damage

ArcelorMittal South Africa has confirmed an unused gas line exploded at its Vanderbijlpark Works on Wednesday evening, causing damage to around 15 metres of the pipeline and some damage to adjacent buildings and pipe structures.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the explosion as the plant is currently under care and maintenance due to the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, reports Vaalweekblad.

Restoration on the affected segment of the pipeline will begin immediately. Currently, the coke batteries are operating within the regulations of the lockdown and the restart of the blast furnaces and other operations after the lockdown period will continue as planned.

Vaalweekblad received photos of the explosion that took place at about 8pm.

Large-scale damage was done in a blast that was heard as far as Meyerton.

