Accidents 9.4.2020 11:30 am

ArcelorMittal SA gas line explosion causes large-scale damage

Ettienne van Rensburg
ArcelorMittal SA gas line explosion causes large-scale damage

Picture: Supplied

Large-scale damage was done in a blast that was heard as far as Meyerton.

ArcelorMittal South Africa has confirmed an unused gas line exploded at its Vanderbijlpark Works on Wednesday evening, causing damage to around 15 metres of the pipeline and some damage to adjacent buildings and pipe structures.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the explosion as the plant is currently under care and maintenance due to the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, reports Vaalweekblad.

Picture: Supplied

Restoration on the affected segment of the pipeline will begin immediately. Currently, the coke batteries are operating within the regulations of the lockdown and the restart of the blast furnaces and other operations after the lockdown period will continue as planned.

Vaalweekblad received photos of the explosion that took place at about 8pm.

Large-scale damage was done in a blast that was heard as far as Meyerton.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Govt trying to save Saldanha Steel from cheap imports slammed by smaller steel firms 4.12.2019
Govt calls for Saldanha plant to be sold rather than shut down 13.11.2019
ArcelorMittal SA interim earnings down by R650m 29.7.2019



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

General 6,000 tourists to be processed in Cape Town Stadium before flying home

Covid-19 Global coronavirus cases top 1.5 million: AFP tally

Covid-19 Sanef sounds alarm over cops blocking media in Cape Town

Covid-19 Sassa changes payout days after lockdown pay crush

Covid-19 First snow of 2020 recorded as lockdown SA holds breath for ‘coming storm’ of winter


today in print

Read Today's edition