Primary school boy dies in freak accident

Heidelberg is in shock after a Grade 6 learner from AG Visser Primary School died in a freak accident on Monday night.

Pedré de Beer, 11, died at his parents’ home in Rensburg, reports Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut.

According to Elzona Meyer of the Heidelberg Volunteer Medics, she received a number of emergency calls at about 8.43pm. Meyer assisted by telephone and called an ambulance as she rushed to the scene.

Emergency care given to the boy for more than an hour could not save him.

Jaco Billing, the chair of AG Visser’s governing body, said Pedré’s death was a shock.

“Everyone agrees that the beautiful, freckled, blue-eyed boy was well loved by his fellow learners and teachers.

“On behalf of Mrs Selma Marx (principal), teachers, learners and governing body of the school, we would like to express our deepest condolences to his parents Paul and Rhödine and his sister Anelé. We carry the family into our prayers,” Billing concluded.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

