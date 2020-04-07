Six farmworkers dead in horror collision between two trucks near Montagu

A head-on collision between two trucks on the N1, near Montagu in the Western Cape, has left six farmworkers dead and one critically injured.

Speaking to News24 from the scene, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said the accident happened at around 7am on Tuesday on the N1 between Touws River and De Doorns.

“The one truck was transporting around 28 farmworkers to De Doorns. In total, six people died on the scene while one person was critically injured and airlifted to a hospital in Cape Town,” Africa said.

Other injured farmworkers and the two truck drivers were treated on the scene for moderate to minor injuries. Some were transported to a hospital in Worcester for treatment.

“The road is still partially closed. The truck that was transporting the farmworkers is still blocking the road.”

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “At least 18 patients were tended to on the scene. Assessments showed that the injuries sustained ranged from critical to moderate.

“Paramedics treated the patients and provided several patients with advanced life support interventions.”

Africa added that it was suspected that the driver of the other truck had fallen asleep behind the wheel.

He said farmworkers were considered essential workers and were not affected by the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

