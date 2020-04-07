Accidents 7.4.2020 11:50 am

Woman treated at Noordhoek retirement village after gas heater catches fire

News24 Wire
Woman treated at Noordhoek retirement village after gas heater catches fire

Image: iStock.

On arrival, CMR medics treated the woman for smoke inhalation and she was transported in a stable condition to a Cape Town hospital for further care.

An elderly woman who had gone to assist her neighbour at the Noordhoek Manor Retirement Village was hospitalised after a gas heater caught fire on Monday.

The heater caused a fire in a unit at the retirement village, just off Ou Kaapse Weg in Cape Town.

At 2.45pm, Cape Medical Response (CMR) was requested by the fire department to assist them in putting out the fire.

On arrival, CMR medics treated the woman for smoke inhalation and she was transported in a stable condition to a Cape Town hospital for further care.

“The fire appears to have been caused by a gas heater that malfunctioned.

“With cold weather approaching, we urge you to do a thorough check of your gas heater and the fittings before re-igniting the heater for the season. If you have any concerns about your heater, we’d advise that you contact a gas expert or the manufacturer,” CMR advised.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
More than 150 firefighters battling Noordhoek blaze in Cape Town 27.1.2020
Man rescued in Noordhoek 12.11.2013



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Cele says lockdown will only end early if we behave

Covid-19 From unsafe swabs to Gaddafi and Obama, beware these fake claims about Covid-19

Business News Sarb foresees 370,000 initial job losses, 1,600 business insolvencies

World In first, US brands white supremacists as foreign terrorists

World Sweden’s liberal virus strategy questioned as death toll mounts


today in print

Read Today's edition